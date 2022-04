A Dog Is Safe & Back Home After A Pet Sitter Refused To Return The PetThe dog was held by the pet sitter for a month but after having his photo shared on social media he returned the pet.

31 minutes ago

White House Injects $350M Into Denver South Platte River ProjectThe City of Denver is celebrating a massive infrastructure project involving South Platte River Friday. The project just received a major boost from the White House worth $350 million. The funding is part of the federal infrastructure bill.

1 hour ago

Doctor Says 4th COVID Booster Not Necessary For Most, Good For 'Immunosuppressed'After word of a second COVID-19 booster vaccine has come out, many people are wondering if they need that extra dose immediately. The CDC gave the green light this week to let everyone 50 years and older to get the additional dose.

2 hours ago

CPW Warns Drivers To Keep An Eye Out For Animals On The Road As Spring Migration BeginsThis time of year drivers are asked to be extra cautious for the potential of animals crossing roads.

2 hours ago

Colorado Begins Multi-Year Bighorn Sheep Study In Cochetopa CanyonColorado Parks & Wildlife workers are starting a multi-year study of bighorn sheep.

2 hours ago

Cat Saved From House Fire On Zenobia Street In WestminsterWestminster Fire Department responded to a house fire on Zenobia Street Thursday.

3 hours ago