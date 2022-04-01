(CBS4) — The City of Denver is celebrating a massive infrastructure project involving South Platte River Friday. The project just received a major boost from the White House worth $350 million. The funding is part of the federal infrastructure bill.

“It’s been a priority project of both your governor, your senator and your mayor there,” said Mitch Landrieu, the infrastructure bill coordinator. “and the president was pleased to be able to produce this on behalf of the American people to make things safer, to make things better, to make them fairer and to reduce costs across the board.”

We visited Confluence Park at the beginning of the day, where that gathering was scheduled for the afternoon.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is investing in the South Platte River project, focusing on the 6.5-mile stretch of the river that runs through Denver.

The money will go toward protecting the ecosystem around the river and reducing the flood risk for more than 350 nearby homes. The city says the project will also create more than 7,000 jobs and add more green spaces along the river.

The request for this funding came from Colorado U.S. Congresswoman Diana Degette, who says the river is a vital part of Denver’s ecosystem.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will be present for the afternoon celebration with other elected officials and representatives from the Army Corps to celebrate the massive boost for the river project.

