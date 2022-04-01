(CBS4) – Denver Police Department is investigating a rising trend in catalytic converter thefts from people’s vehicles in the city. Friday, DPD released a warning statement of what it’s calling a dangerous pattern related to these thefts as a caution to community members.
Police say an alarming trend they have detected with the catalytic converter thefts is when victims are confronted by an armed “lookout.”
According to the DPD press release, residents reported going outside to investigate a suspicious noise and discovering someone attempting to remove and steal their catalytic converter, then being confronted by an accomplice serving as a lookout who is often armed.
Since March of 2019, there have been approximately 135 reports of a person armed with a gun in connection to a catalytic converter theft. DPD is unaware of anyone being injured when confronted by a “lookout,” but recognizes the danger this poses.
Residents are strongly encouraged to avoid engaging with suspects, to call 911 and to be a witness who can share relevant information with officers.
A catalytic converter is a critical component to a car’s exhaust system. Thieves target this specific part because it contains expensive metals and can be removed quickly.
DPD tips to prevent catalytic converter theft:
- If your converter is attached with bolts, weld the bolts in place or cut the heads off. This makes it near impossible for the bolts to be loosened
- Get your converter etched or engraved with your information. Thieves like to steal converters and sell them to scrap yards. If your converter has your info on it, and not the thieves’, it could keep them from even taking it because this could be a harder sell
- Park your vehicle strategically, in a well-lit area and utilize a secure garage when possible
- Make use of a car alarm system if possible
- There are also a number of catalytic converter theft prevention kits on the market that create a cage around your converter, making it harder for thieves to steal them