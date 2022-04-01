CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver International Airport, Denver News

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – The pilots on a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C., decided to bring their jet down in Denver after the cockpit windshield shattered above 30,000 feet.

(File photo credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

The crew repeatedly told the nearly 200 passengers to remain calm until they landed. A photo of the windshield taken by a passenger shows the glass was lined with cracks but did not fall from its frame.

Jetliner windshields have layers of glass that can be 2 inches thick. Delta confirmed the windshield crack and said the crew diverted the jet out of an abundance of caution.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)