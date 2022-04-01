(CBS4) — After word of a second COVID-19 booster vaccine has come out, many people are wondering if they need that extra dose immediately. The CDC gave the green light this week to let everyone 50 years and older to get the additional dose.
We spoke with a local physician Thursday who said it’s not needed for everyone.
“The data is fairly clear most people probably don’t necessarily need a fourth dose,” Dr. Michael RoShon said. “However if you’re immunosuppressed, if you don’t make a good response to the first initial doses of vaccine, or if you are very high-risk individual, then, this is a good thing to have access to this.”
Roshon says it’s up to each person who falls under these categories to talk to their doctor about if or when they should get a second dose. He predicts if another rise in cases comes, we’ll see demand for this fourth shot increase.