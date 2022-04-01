DENVER(CBS)- We have a split weekend coming your way. High pressure moving in on Saturday will bring in very mild temperatures across the state to start things off.
Highs will rise into the 60s and 70s across lower elevations including the Denver metro area.
Then the change up get thrown at us for Sunday. Another Pacific cold front will work its way into the central Rockies. This will get some snow going in the mountains overnight Saturday into Sunday.
At this point it looks like most mountains may see about 1 to 4 inches of snow in some spots.
For Denver and the eastern plains there is a chance for rain showers along with a cool down of about 10 degrees on Sunday.
There will be a cooling trend along with a chance for a few daily showers here and there on Monday thru Wednesday.