(CBS4) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife workers are starting a multi-year study of bighorn sheep.
They want to study the range and population dynamics of the herd in Cochetopa Canyon east of Gunnison. The canyon is native bighorn habitat, and to capture the sheep, wildlife workers will be using helicopter “net gunning.”
Data collected will help CPW estimate the herd population size and determine what factors might have some leaving the herd. The goal is to collar 30 sheep — both male and females — and monitor their movements during the next two to three years.