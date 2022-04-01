AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A violent week in the city of Aurora has some residents on edge. The city council discussed a plan to tackle rising crime Monday. Following the killings this week, some women are saying they need more than a plan — They want action.

“Women have always had to look over our shoulders, but it’s more terrifying now,” Christabelle Guevara said. “We’re seeing women killed every day this week.”

Guevara is raising two young daughters in a city where lives are being cut short. She joined other women at a rally Thursday to say enough is enough.

“We need to know what’s going on,” Guevara said. “We need to know how to keep the women in our community safe and what’s being done about it.”

Pastor Michael Gatewood attended the rally to show his support. He says it’s time the city works together to end this violence.

“These women have been victimized in the most tragic way,” Gatewood said. “This is something that the police department has to look at as a whole in the community.”

As the council works toward crime reduction, the pastor hopes people find the courage to speak out and speak up.

“I’m just hoping and praying that we can bridge the gap of communication between law enforcement and ease the tension so that we can go to them. Not everyone wants to go to the police,” Gatewood said.

Guevara says justice for those killed, and safety in this community, depends on it.

“It takes a village,” Guevara said. “Everybody needs to watch out for each other’s daughters, sisters and any woman you know. It’s about being aware of our surroundings and educating. They’re not all aware because not everybody watches the news.”