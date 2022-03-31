CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A jury in Arapahoe County will soon decide the fate of Samuel Young. Jurors got the case on Thursday and began deliberations.

Young is accused of shooting two people during a 2020 Elijah McClain protest on Interstate 225 in Aurora. He was protesting the Aurora Police Department’s role in McClain’s death.

The shooting happened on July 25, 2020 when a Jeep drove through a crowd of protesters. The Jeep’s driver told CBS4, through his attorney, he feared for his life and was just trying to escape the crowd blocking the interstate.

CBS4 spotted Young in the crowd with protesters openly carrying a weapon. Young allegedly opened fire at the Jeep as the driver took off, but injured two other protesters instead.

A witness told police Young “entered a state of shock” and appeared he “was horrified at what he did.”

Young is being tried on assault charges.