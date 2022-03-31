By Anna Maria Basquez
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A high speed chase in two states on Thursday involving a pursuit of a murder convict out of Minnesota on a parole violation ended with a crash in Weld County. It started in Wyoming and moved into Colorado, and a Colorado State Patrol trooper was hurt.
“This is a situation where we are still trying to put everything together,” said Trooper Gary Cutler, spokesman of the Colorado State Patrol. “There was a pursuit that came down from Wyoming. They were in pursuit of an individual from Minnesota that had a nationwide warrant for a parole violation. He went to jail initially for a murder. The pursuit ended up in a crash. One of the people in the suspect’s
vehicle was being choppered out. We’re still trying to verify who it was. The other is probably going to the hospital. There is no danger to the public. Everyone has been detained.”
CSP officials later revealed that a trooper from the Colorado State Patrol was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The chase ended at Highway 85 and Weld County Road 76, which was closed. The chase began at about 2:45 p.m., troopers said.