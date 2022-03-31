DENVER (CBS4) — RTD canceled four trips on the A Line Thursday morning, due to “person in crisis.” The A Line runs from Union Station to Denver International Airport and is sometimes called the train to plane.
“Around 8:30 a.m. this morning we got a call about a person in crisis,” Jay Casillas, spokesman for Denver Police Department said. “It took a little while to talk this person down. No injuries and we were transporting them to the hospital.”
RTD officials said two round trips were canceled, five trips were delayed for 51 minutes, and one trip was delayed by 30 minutes.