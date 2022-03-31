(CBS4) – CBS4 News has learned a class-action lawsuit is being filed by victims of the Marshall Fire. It is being filed by a couple and at least two businesses that were affected, and alleges Xcel Energy energy is to blame for the wildfire that destroyed more than 1,084 homes in the southeastern part of Boulder County on Dec. 30, including in Louisville and Superior.
In the lawsuit it states, “The inherent danger in Xcel’s construction of its Electrical Systems materialized in an arcing/electrical event that caused the Marshall Fire, which damaged Plaintiffs’ property.”
And the lawsuit states that Xcel Energy is negligence for not keeping up its power lines.
The Boulder County Sheriff told CBS4 it won’t speculate on the cause — that there’s too much at stake and in a statement Thursday afternoon said the investigation into the cause and origin of the Marshall Fire is expected to take “several more months.”
The sheriff’s department says it is reviewing nearly 200 tips from the community, reviewing hundreds of videos and photographs and is interviewing hundreds of victims and witnesses.
At the time of the wildfire, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management said that Xcel Energy told the agency it had not found any downed power lines in the area where the fire started.