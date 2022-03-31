(CBS4) – A Colorado family and school community is grieving after a teenager is suspected of dying of fentanyl in Lakewood this month. Kimberly Figueroa was a student at Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School.
The school sent out a letter to parents after the 16-year-old’s death on March 23 saying she died from “an accidental drug overdose laced with fentanyl.”
“Her family has given permission for us to share this with you in an effort to help others who may be struggling,” school administrators wrote in their letter.
The school is located on 1255 South Wadsworth Boulevard.