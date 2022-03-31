(CBS4) – Former Nuggets head coach George Karl has been elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Karl responded to the news on Twitter calling it the “greatest honor of his career.”
It’s the greatest honor of my career to be elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Basketball has meant everything to me and I’m thrilled beyond words. 🙏🏼🏀
— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) March 31, 2022
Karl finished his coaching career with 1,175 career wins, which is 6th most in NBA history.
In total, Karl coached parts of 27 seasons in the NBA. His head coaching career began in 1984 in Cleveland and included stops in Golden State, Seattle, Milwaukee, Denver and Sacramento.
Karl spent nine seasons in Denver, and led the Nuggets toa 205-173 record. In 2009 he took the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals. In 2012-2013, Karl was named the NBA’s Coach of the Year after leading to the Nuggets to a 57-25 record.
Karl finished his career with an 80-105 record in the postseason, and Karl led the Sonics to the 1996 NBA Finals.
Prior to getting into coaching, Karl spent five seasons in pros playing for the San Antonio Spurs in both the ABA and the NBA.
He totaled 264 games as a player.