EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Deputies administered two doses of Narcan and did chest compressions for two minutes to resuscitate a woman who overdosed on fentanyl. It happened a home in the Security/Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County last Wednesday.
The deputies responded to a 911 call just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. Shortly after they arrived, the woman stopped breathing. Deputies administered two separate doses of Narcan — but there was no change.
At that point, deputies began administering CPR. After approximately two minutes of chest compressions, the woman regained consciousness.
Fire department personnel then transported the woman to a local hospital for further treatment.
“We could not be more proud of these two deputies’ actions in saving the life of our neighbor and are thankful for the positive and effective relationship we have with the Security Fire Department, all of which led to this fortunate outcome,” officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office stated.
“As the scourge of Fentanyl continues to plague the Pikes Peak region, we stand committed to working with our regional, state, and federal partners to reduce the distribution of this substance in our community and bring those responsible to justice.”
