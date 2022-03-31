DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is investigating an act of vandalism after a man was seen spray painting over a Trans Lives Matter mural at Lake Middle School.

“It’s just pretty messed up,” said a resident in the Sloan’s Lake neighborhood who did not want to be identified. “It takes more energy to do something hateful than to just leave it alone.”

On Saturday morning, a man wearing a gray hat and gray sweater was found vandalizing the LGBTQ+ mural, painting messages like “keep this crap out of school.” A neighbor’s doorbell cam caught it all as it was happening. Residents said it’s an act of hate they wouldn’t expect to see in this area.

“It’s really too bad, I saw the kids working on the mural,” said Caroline Simon, who was walking her dog. “I think they’re really working hard to be inclusive and show respect for everyone, and it’s really sad that someone felt the need to deface it.”

A neighbor, who did not want to be on camera, told CBS4 he approached the man who was defacing the mural, and captured photos of him in the act. The suspect eventually jumped back into his car and drove away.

“Unfortunately, it’s not surprising in our sort of political climate right now,” Simon said. “I would hope we would live in a progressive place that people wouldn’t do such things.”

A spokesperson with the police department told CBS4, they’re now investigating the incident as a bias-motivated crime, but they could not say whether the man will face charges. They added that no arrests have been made in the case.

Residents like Simon and others hope the message of love and tolerance will surpass the vandalism that now lives underneath this fresh coat of paint.

“People are less empathetic now, and it makes me sad. Live and let other people live. As long as they’re not hurting anybody leave them alone.”

Many community members are planning to re-paint the wall with a new mural. No word on when that will happen. Police said anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. If you believe you have seen the suspect, you can also call 720-913-2000.