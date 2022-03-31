(CBS4) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old inmate at the county jail assaulted a deputy.
The deputy opened a cell door on Wednesday night to give Dale Greenman his evening meal. That’s when Greenman allegedly attacked the deputy by punching him several times in the face and head.
The deputy was able to take him to the ground as another came and used a Taser to gain control.
There were no serious injuries.
Greenman was booked into the facility in Fort Collins last week for obstructing a peace officer. He now faces an additional assault charge.