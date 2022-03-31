Colorado Transitioning From Mass Vaccination Sites To Traditional Health Care SettingsThursday marks the beginning of the next chapter in the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denver's Co-Responder Program Expands To 24/7 Coverage: 'Better Outcomes For Individuals In Crisis'This week marks six years since licensed clinicians began teaming up with police on calls involving mental health.

Coloradans Experiencing Emotional 'Peaks & Valleys' Following NCAR FireWhile the conditions and outcome have been much different so far, the initial scare of the NCAR Fire may have brought back some people's trauma from the Marshall Fire or other big events in Boulder.

COVID In Colorado: Positivity Rate Slightly Increasing, More Coloradans Getting VaccinatedNew information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows fewer than 1 million Coloradans who haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Girl Scouts Deliver Donated Cookies To Rocky Mountain Hospital For ChildrenGirl Scouts from Troop 68042 in south Denver delivered cookies to some patients, doctors and nurses at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Poudre School District Handing Out At-Home COVID TestsAs families with students return from spring break travel and vacations, one northern Colorado school district is trying to get ahead of any possible spread of COVID-19 in the classroom.