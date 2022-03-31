DENVER(CBS)- Clouds are on the increase across Colorado ahead of a cold front that will push thru Thursday night into Friday.
This next system is fairly warm and dry. There will be snow in the mountains and just a few morning sprinkles over the plains.
The mountain snow will move in Thursday night and may add up to about 1 to 3 inches in several areas.
Across the Front Range and eastern plains wind flow will be mainly out of the west during the entire event. This will be more of a drying, downslope wind for the Front Range. This tends to be a drying and warming wind. As a result, moisture will be very limited across the Mile High City and surrounding suburbs.
Saturday will be a great start for the weekend with temps in the 60s and 70s over Denver and most of eastern Colorado. Sunday cools with a chance for afternoon rain showers.