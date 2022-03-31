(CBS4) — Star forward Nathan MacKinnon will lace up his skates when the Colorado Avalanche host the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena in Denver Thursday night.

Nate missed the last game — a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames — after he hurt his hand during a recent contest with the Minnesota Wild on the road. MacKinnon dropped the gloves last weekend with Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. The tilt came in the 3rd period, and the Avs star was clearly favoring his hand while in the penalty box afterwards. Colorado would drop that game in a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Although there was a definite level of concern over the injury, the Avs posted to Twitter images and a video clip of Nate during team practice Thursday morning. The Avs account showed plenty of positivity for his return ahead of the home game against the Sharks.

Even with injuries this season, Mackinnon has, so far, recorded 70 points in 51 games.

Nate's just in a silly goofy mood this morning. That and he is happy to be back.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/3IRVMIV3ik — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 31, 2022

Colorado was scheduled to face off against San Jose at 7 p.m. The Avs last played the Sharks March 18, resulting in a 5-3 win for Colorado away. The Avalanche now sit at the top of the league as the first team this season to reach 100 points in the standings, and as of Thursday morning, they had the best home record in the league.

The Sharks sit 10 points behind the second wild card spot for playoff contention and are coming off a 5-2 loss against the Arizona Coyotes, which has the worst record in the Western Conference.

Also of note: Forward Andrew Cogliano was traded to Colorado by San Jose the day of the NHL deadline in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. This will be Cogliano’s first matchup against his former team.