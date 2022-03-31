DENVER (CBS4) – Lawmakers and activists joined Gov. Jared Polis Thursday in an effort to protect Colorado’s air, outlining a series of bills they say will help improve our air quality and claiming it will save money and create jobs.
The plan is ambitious and pricey and includes big investments into transportation, buildings, and other efforts to improve air quality in Colorado, but governor Polis and other supporters say it will all pay off in the long run with a healthier future and lowered utility costs for families.
The package includes millions of dollars in investments into clean transportation, energy-efficient buildings, as well as air quality monitoring and regulation.
The plan includes a transition to electric school buses, improved access to electric bikes and other forms of green transportation, and adopts new energy-efficient building codes in the next few years with the goal to improve air quality in the state which has become even more of a challenge as Colorado’s population continues to grow.
“We also experienced poor air quality during the historic wildfire season in 2020, and of course, like so many things, poor air quality continues to disproportionately impact disadvantaged communities. Clean air is a right that belongs to all of us. We should all be able to breathe clean air,” said Governor Polis.
The legislation also aims to reduce harmful emissions by offering free transit rides during peak ozone season.
Polis calls this climate package a historic step towards cleaner air and a healthier state.