AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Three female victims have been shot in Aurora parking lots in two days. Two of them have died. The two crime scenes are separated by just a few miles.

The family of the woman who was badly hurt and is fighting for her life told CBS4 she was at a birthday party, but they have no idea what happened next.

Angela Sanchez’s stepfather, David Baca, appealed for people to come forward.

“Please help us. We need somebody to help. Somebody knows something. We need to find who did this,” Baca said.

Sanchez is a mother of five who now has several surgeries planned as she tries to recover from damage done by five to eight gunshot wounds. She and a friend were shot on Archer Place near Peoria Avenue and Alameda Avenue. The friend died at the scene.

Police have released very little information about the case.

Friends of Sanchez like Mark Mead say they hope someone has more information.

“We have no clue, nothing, we’ve talked to the detectives, they say they have no clue. And we’re just asking someone to come forward if they’ve seen it or heard to let us know,” said Mead.

Shootings have been on the rise in Aurora. So far there have been 35 non-deadly shootings and 12 homicides in Aurora this year. There were 27 shootings and eight homicides at this time last year.

Aurora police are working desperately at UCHealth to try to save the life of Angela Sanchez.

The victim of Wednesday’s shooting near Dayton and Mexico has been identified as 24-year-old Ohnjanique Williams.