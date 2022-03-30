By Anna Maria Basquez

DENVER (CBS4) – The song is still trying to go on even with the innovative VoiceBox Karaoke having to close house on its RiNo location June 25, officials say.

“Our RiNo location is closing on 6/25,” said Lizzy Morehouse, marketing manager for the Denver location. “We love Denver, and we’re working on another location as fast as we can. We just don’t have anything we’re ready to announce yet, and we want everyone to stay tuned.”

The VoiceBox ran into difficulty in lease negotiations, she said.

“We lost the location in lease negotiations with the landlord, unfortunately,” she said. “There were a myriad of reasons. We worked with them during COVID to try to get rent reductions. They worked really hard to make that process difficult during COVID it seemed, and they ended up signing another retailer into that existing space. We’re really sad, we love Denver, we love our location, but we’re going to be back in Denver.”

The VoiceBox boasts 72,000 for its party groups, of which “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey and, more recently, she said, “We Don’t Talk about Bruno” from the Encanto Soundtrack are among the top requested songs to sing. The location has been open since 2016.

The RiNo venue at 2601 Walnut St. is home to 12 karaoke rooms with app access to the song requests and a full bar up front at the sign-in for the rooms

“Your love and support over the last five years have been astounding, and we’ve loved having each and every one of you as our guests,” the company released in a statement. “For now, please help us to give RiNo a proper goodbye and join us in these final weeks to relive your favorite memories with our adoring crew.”

“We’ve got 12 weekends until we close. We hope we get to sing with you one last time.”

VoiceBox is located in Oregon Texas, Idaho and Colorado.