(CBS4) – A member of Colorado’s Congressional delegation has convinced the Army Corps of Engineers to invest $350 million in improvements to the South Platte River. It’s part of a big project the city announced last year.
The project will focus on 6 1/2 miles of the river that runs through Denver.
Rep. Diane DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, made the request. She calls the river “a vital part of Denver’s ecosystem.”
“By restoring the river, we will not only be improving the health of this critical waterway and the environment that surrounds it, we’ll also be creating new greenspaces for residents and visitors to enjoy,” she said.
DeGette says in addition to helping to protect the waterway, the effort should protect adjacent homes and businesses from flooding issues.