NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) — A crash in southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Northglenn caused a large backup during the morning commute Wednesday.
According to the Northglenn Police Department tweet, no one was hurt in the crash in southbound lanes of I-25 near 104th Avenue, but there was a large delay before it cleared around 8 a.m..
Update: I-25 rollover accident. No injuries. Heavy traffic, alternate route advised. #Northglenn pic.twitter.com/Y5HeGxBOx6
— Northglenn PD PIO (@NorthglennPDPIO) March 30, 2022
Traffic was moving slow due to a right lane closure between 120th Avenue (exit 223) and 104th Avenue (exit 221).
Drivers were advised to seek an alternate route.