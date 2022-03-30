(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche were in Calgary on Tuesday night without leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon is back home being evaluated for some sort of injury.
He was hurt in a third-period fight with Minnesota’s Matt Dumba on Sunday and was clearly favoring his hand while in the penalty box afterwards.
Coach Jared Bednar said today the level of concern for MacKinnon is “high.”
Nazem Kadri took MacKinnon’s spot on Tuesday on the Avs’ top line with Valeri Nichuskin and Mikko Rantanen and Colorado pulled out a 2-1 win.
The Avalanche host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
