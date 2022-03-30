CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Longmont News, Longmont Police, SWAT Team

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Longmont Police arrested a man following an hours-long standoff and domestic incident which started on Tuesday night. Officers responded to a home on Northwestern Road after a neighbor reported several people were arguing outside of the home in question.

(credit: CBS)

A second witness told police a woman was strangled by her boyfriend. When officers arrived, two women involved described injuries they received from an assault.

They say 58-year-old Jesus Magallan was inside the home, armed with a handgun. Officers learned the suspect had several felony convictions, including a felony menacing charge in Boulder County from 2012.

After nearly 10 hours of negotiating with Magallan, the Longmont SWAT team arrested him at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

He now faces new charges of domestic violence, second and third degree assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Police say there was no direct threat to the public during the ordeal.

