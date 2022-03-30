CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – On Tuesday night, the Douglas County School Board approved the contract for the new Superintendent Erin Kane. The vote was 5-1 with one member refusing to attend the meeting because of the controversy surrounding the appointment.
Kane was an interim superintendent from 2016 through 2018. She then returned to lead American Academy, a heralded charter school with locations in Parker and Castle Pines. Kane was a finalist along with Danny Winsor, the district’s executive director of schools for the Parker region.
The district said in a statement about her time as interim superintendent, “Under her leadership, the district’s academic scores increased, employee morale improved, turnover decreased and the annual spending deficit was eliminated.”
Kane was picked after a month-long vetting process involving public input. The opening came after a newly seated board voted to fire former Superintendent Corey Wise. The firing has been challenged in court for violating open records laws.
Kane’s contract is for three years with an initial salary of $250,000