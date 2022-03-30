Denver(CBS)- The Wednesday mix of clouds and wind will be moving out overnight into Thursday morning. Wind gusts over the Front Range and Denver metro area blustered from 30 to 50 mph as our latest storm system works it way out of the central Rockies.
With the drying and warming trend coming in for Thursday there will be some breezes here and there but, nothing as strong as late Wednesday.
Another cold front is on the way for Thursday night into Friday. This will bring in mountain snow to end the week.
With some high mountain areas picking up about 1 to 3 inches of snow. For the Denver metro area slightly cooler temperatures and a chance for morning rain showers or a brief rain/snow mix before clearing by afternoon.
The weekend will be mild with the warmest day being on Saturday with a little wind. Late in the day on Sunday there may be a few isolated spring showers before a Monday cold front.