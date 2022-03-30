AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot outside apartments on East Mexico Avenue in Aurora early Wednesday morning.
According to the Aurora PD press release, around 12:50 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of apartments in the 9700 block of East Mexico Avenue after receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the area.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman with gunshot injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made, and there was no suspect information in the press release.
Copter4 was above the scene at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
This is the second shooting involving female victims in Aurora in the past two day. CBS4 spoke to police, and they could not confirm if there was a potential for connection between this scene and a deadly shooting on Archer Place Tuesday.
Anyone with information can Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
UPDATE: The victim, who is an adult woman is deceased. This case is now a Homicide investigation.
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 30, 2022