DRAMATIC VIDEO: Dogs Saved From RV Fire In Arapahoe CountyArapahoe County Sheriff's deputies and Sable Altura Fire Rescue firefighters saved two dogs from an RV fire overnight.

7 minutes ago

'Tootsie' Brings Broadway Laughs To Denver's Buell TheaterA musical twist on the 1982 film “Tootsie” is the latest Broadway show to take the stage at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

1 hour ago

$350M Will Go Towards Restoring Stretch Of South Platte River Through DenverA member of Colorado's Congressional delegation has convinced the Army Corps of Engineers to invest $350 million in improvements to the South Platte River.

1 hour ago

Judge Rules More Witnesses Can't Testify As Experts In Barry Morphew TrialA judge in Fremont county ruled some expert witnesses for the prosecution in Barry Morphew's upcoming trial cannot testify as experts.

2 hours ago

Police Body Armor Upgrades Needed In Grand CountyThe mountain communities in Grand County are asking for help to protect their officers and deputies in the line of fire.

2 hours ago

With The Majority Of Coloradoans Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Some Mass Vaccination Sites Will CloseThis does not mean people can not still get vaccines, they will just now go to a provider or smaller sites to receive them.

2 hours ago