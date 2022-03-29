DENVER (CBS4) – After closing its Five Points location in Denver earlier this month, a neighborhood business hopes to raise money for the Welton Street Café to reopen at a new spot. Spangalang Brewery will host a benefit jazz concert on Friday night.
The Tony Exum Jr. Quartet will begin playing at 7 p.m.
“We’ve had recessions. We’ve had gang violence. We’ve had gentrification. We’ve had COVID-19 come in, but Welton Street Café has survived,” said Fathima Dickerson, one of the café’s owners, to a crowd celebrating a last meal at the restaurant earlier this month.
Dickerson told CBS4’s Conor McCue at the time the group planned to rebuild not very far away.
“Once the construction gets approved by the city, it’s going to be a five to seven month build out for our new building,” Dickerson said.
The brewery is next to the now-closed café at 27th and Welton. There will be an auction of artwork and artifacts from the neighborhood.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for $20.