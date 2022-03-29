FIRST ALERTMuch needed moisture moving in on this First Alert Weather Day
By Jack Lowenstein

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Adams County Fire Rescue responded to a deadly fire at an apartment complex in the Welby area of Adams County Tuesday morning.

(credit: Adams Fire)

According to the Adams Fire tweet, just after 4 a.m., firefighters went to the Waterveiw apartments on Coronado Parkway S, where flames were seen on the third floor of a balcony.

Everyone was evacuated, but the fire agency says on person was confirmed dead.

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 was above the scene when it remained active close to 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Jack Lowenstein