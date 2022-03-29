FIRST ALERTMuch needed moisture moving in on this First Alert Weather Day
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters nearly have all of the NCAR Fire contained in Boulder. As of 4:30 p.m., the fire was 90% contained. Acreage has not changed from 190 acres.

Rainy weather surely helped firefighters in tough to reach areas.

Crews are now switching to a monitoring and recovery phase. Smoke is expected to be visible for the next few days. The fire started on March 26.

“In the following days, Boulder Fire-Rescue will continue to patrol and monitor the fire’s area. We will maintain our water hose-line lays in the burn scar while we are monitoring the fire and will remove these lines as appropriate over the next week,” Boulder Fire Rescue officials stated.

It’s not clear what caused the fire. No homes were damaged, and there were no reports of injuries.