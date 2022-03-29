BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge in Boulder County dismissed a lawsuit which questioned the Marshall Fire recovery Private Property Debris Removal program. The judge ruled Demanding Integrity in Public Spending had not standing to file the suit.
He went on to say neither the group or anyone affiliated did not have a connection to Boulder County.
“There is no evidence that plaintiff will suffer any consequences as a result of defendants claimed violation of [the Colorado Open Meetings Law],” the judge ruled.
DIGS alleged the county violated open meetings laws when choosing a company to remove debris.
RELATED: $20 Million To Help Fill ‘Gap’ For Marshall Fire Victims