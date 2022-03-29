(CBS4) – Authorities closed Highway 93 after a head-on crash on Tuesday morning.
It happened between Highway 72 and Leyden Road, and that’s the area that was closed before 8 a.m.
Hwy 93 is closed in both directions between Hwy 72 and Leyden Rd in #Jeffco due to a head on collision. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes until the accident is cleared. #JCSO pic.twitter.com/xLOHTIiOE5
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 29, 2022
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers in a tweet to avoid the area.
Highway 93 runs between Boulder and Golden on the west end of the Denver metro area.