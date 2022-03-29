FIRST ALERTMuch needed moisture moving in on this First Alert Weather Day
(CBS4) – Authorities closed Highway 93 after a head-on crash on Tuesday morning.

It happened between Highway 72 and Leyden Road, and that’s the area that was closed before 8 a.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers in a tweet to avoid the area.

Highway 93 runs between Boulder and Golden on the west end of the Denver metro area.