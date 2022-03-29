DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Zoo plans to build a new immersive experience called “Down Under.” The new exhibit will celebrate the unique wildlife of Australia, New Zealand and the surrounding islands.
Aussie animals have a reputation for being extreme but this exhibit will show a softer side, too.
“Down Under” will contain a walk-through wallaby area, new and improved habitats for some of our current residents, our first “conservation station,” (an area that will allow guests to put into practice conservation learnings and actions) and so much more!” officials wrote on Facebook.
The experience will cover nearly two acres and is set to open next summer.