FIRST ALERTMuch needed moisture moving in on this First Alert Weather Day
CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)- Our late March storm system is bringing in much needed moisture in the form of both rain and snow across the state.

(credit: CBS)

Estimated rain totals from the First Alert Hi-Res Radar puts anywhere from a trace to a half inch of rainfall by early evening on Tuesday.

(credit: CBS)

Our First Alert Weather Watchers had some great moisture measurements as of early evening on Tuesday.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Rain began changing over to snow in many areas in and near 6,000 feet on up across the area. This will make road conditions west and south of C-470 slick thru Wednesday morning.

(credit: CBS)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for many of these areas thru Wednesday morning for 3 to 6 inches of snow. Lighter amounts will occur in the Denver metro area below 6,000 feet with a trace to a half inch on the grassy areas.

(credit: CBS)

Many mountain areas may see as much as 4 to 10 inches above 10,000 feet. With Winter Weather Advisories for many.

(credit: CBS)

Snow should wrap up by the Wednesday morning commute. Slick spots may remain in and near foothill locations of Boulder, Jefferson and Douglas counties.

 

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera