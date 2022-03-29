DENVER(CBS)- Our late March storm system is bringing in much needed moisture in the form of both rain and snow across the state.
Estimated rain totals from the First Alert Hi-Res Radar puts anywhere from a trace to a half inch of rainfall by early evening on Tuesday.
Our First Alert Weather Watchers had some great moisture measurements as of early evening on Tuesday.
Rain began changing over to snow in many areas in and near 6,000 feet on up across the area. This will make road conditions west and south of C-470 slick thru Wednesday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for many of these areas thru Wednesday morning for 3 to 6 inches of snow. Lighter amounts will occur in the Denver metro area below 6,000 feet with a trace to a half inch on the grassy areas.
Many mountain areas may see as much as 4 to 10 inches above 10,000 feet. With Winter Weather Advisories for many.
Snow should wrap up by the Wednesday morning commute. Slick spots may remain in and near foothill locations of Boulder, Jefferson and Douglas counties.