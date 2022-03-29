LA JUNTA, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado State Patrol office in southeastern Colorado busted a driver going 110 mph in a 60 mph zone.
This speed is absolutely unacceptable on any public roadway. This is considered RECKLESS driving. The consequences could be fatal to the driver, occupants and other drivers. You have a responsibilities when driving, be responsible for your actions. #reckless #slowdown pic.twitter.com/iMvji8SSqb
— CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) March 28, 2022
“This speed is absolutely unacceptable on any public roadway,” officials posted on Facebook.
“This is considered RECKLESS driving. The consequences could be fatal to the driver, occupants and other drivers.”
“You have a responsibilities when driving, be responsible for your actions.”