FIRST ALERTMuch needed moisture moving in on this First Alert Weather Day
CBS News ColoradoWatch Now

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado-based Ball Corporation is reducing its operations at three manufacturing facilities in Russia, company officials announced on Tuesday. They say the move follows their decision to suspend future business in the country.

UKRAINE – 2021/04/18: In this photo illustration, the Ball Corporation logo seen displayed on a smartphone and a pc screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

They cite the ongoing war in Ukraine which they are “deeply troubled.”

“In 2021, our Russian business represented approximately 4 percent of the company’s total net sales and 8 percent of the company’s total comparable operating earnings. In addition, our plants in Russia produced approximately 5 percent of the company’s 112.5 billion global beverage can unit shipments during 2021,” company officials stated on their website.