DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado-based Ball Corporation is reducing its operations at three manufacturing facilities in Russia, company officials announced on Tuesday. They say the move follows their decision to suspend future business in the country.
They cite the ongoing war in Ukraine which they are “deeply troubled.”
“In 2021, our Russian business represented approximately 4 percent of the company’s total net sales and 8 percent of the company’s total comparable operating earnings. In addition, our plants in Russia produced approximately 5 percent of the company’s 112.5 billion global beverage can unit shipments during 2021,” company officials stated on their website.