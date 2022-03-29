AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora City Council on Monday passed the camping ban Mayor Mike Coffman has been pushing for months by one vote. He says encampments are a threat to public health and safety.
The ban requires a 72 hour notice before a camp is cleared, and the city must offer those people an alternative shelter.
While there are no fines for being in an illegal encampment, people can be arrested if they refuse to move during a sweep.
Opponents say camping bans drain city resources and do not offer long-term support to people who need housing.