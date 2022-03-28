(CBS4) – This adorable video comes with a crucial warning that could save lives! Ranger Tiffany with Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted out this video of two black bear cubs playing in a pool of water.
Black bears will be emerging from hibernation over the next few weeks.
During this time, there are minimal food sources available. They will seek out anything of sustenance and will continue to loose weight until June.
Do your part—stash your trash! pic.twitter.com/jmqQdTzue0
— Ranger Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) March 26, 2022
Black bears are coming out of hibernation over the next few weeks — and Ranger Tiffany says there are few food resources available for them.
That means they might come rooting through trash bins, looking for anything they can eat — so stash your trash!
Learn to be Bear Aware with a special education section on CPW’s website which has some other fun facts about bears and how humans can coexist with bears in Colorado.
