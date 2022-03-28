(CBS4) — Sydney Kennett has been “flying for” as long as she can remember.

“It’s kind of hard to describe, I just feel free when I’m doing it, and it makes me really happy.”

She took her first flight at four years old, but really started investing her time into the sport around the age of eight. Now, at just 15 years old, she’s already an icon of the sport.

“She’s always been very artistic. I think this sport helps her to shine in that way, I think she’s at home doing this,” Andrew Kennett said.

“Every time I watch her fly, it’s just incredible. It’s weird being someone in the industry, it’s crazy to watch someone that is better than and yet inspires me at the same time,” Grant Sigler, iFly flight instructor said.

Sydney’s resume is lengthy. She’s a four-time USA Junior Open Freestyle Champion and the youngest inductee into the Colorado Sportswomen Hall of Fame — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg of her many accomplishments. Her skills are unparalleled, and her creativity sets her apart.

From the moment she steps into the tunnel, Sydney dazzles — seamlessly blending power and grace.

“Some of the moves I’ve actually made, like the scorpion, where I touch my feet to my head. I kind of have both [power and grace] in my routines. I do some of the pretty stuff but also have powerful moves like flip twists and really powerful spins.”

Flying is a family affair. Sydney’s coaches are her parents, Andrew and Michelle. They come up routines together, often at the dinner table. But as is the case with any family business, it’s all about finding that harmonious balance.

“Maybe the first year or two, we couldn’t talk about it at home,” Sydney joked. “But we’ve figured it out.”

“We’ve all had to learn how to work together and thankfully we’ve come out on the other side,” Andrew Kennett said. “We’re pretty proud of that fact.”

During the pandemic, Sydney couldn’t hit the tunnel. She wasn’t able to fly for an entire year, putting a strain on her competitive goals — and her happiness.

“I was sad that I didn’t get to do the thing I love for a year. But everyone was kind of in the same boat. And physically I definitely noticed I was not as strong as I used to be.”

It didn’t take long for Sydney to build back up and quickly return to dominating the sport. Now she’s preparing for a trip to Belgium to compete in the World Cup of Indoor Skydiving.

“I’m hoping to maybe get second or even first place. I’m also hoping to make some new friends, too, because there’s a lot of new kids in the sport. Also, I want to just have fun.”

At 15 years old, Sydney is a trailblazer and a role model for young kids looking to get into indoor skydiving. She’s been instrumental in growing the sport and hopes to continue being part of that growth well into the future.

“Just trying to get it known as a sport. A lot of people think of it like an amusement park ride. It is a sport – and it’s a pretty physically demanding sport. I want to be a coach so I can help kids like me achieve their dreams.”