DENVER (CBS4) – Red Rocks Amphitheater is reportedly getting rid of palm scanners which were implemented about a year ago. CBS4 introduced you to the new technology in September 2021.
The city of Denver and AXS worked with Amazon to allow people’s palms to be proof of entry at AXS events.
Fight for the Future, a group which opposed the rollout, now reports it successfully pushed Red Rocks to abandon the biometric technology.
The group says hundreds of artists signed a letter which raised concerns about human rights and privacy concerns.
“Other venues should similarly listen to the hundreds of artists, organizations, and fans who don’t see this technology as ‘convenient’ but recognize it as a tool of corporate surveillance and super-charged state violence,” said Leila Nashashibi, a member of Fight for the Future.
The group says the Denver Arts and Venues Department hadn’t received communication from Amazon in the last several month, and the technology is not expected to be used at other Denver venues.