Denver, Colo. (CBS4) – Offensive lineman Billy Turner has signed a one-year contract to return to the Denver Broncos.
✍️ to 📄
Glad to have you back, @Big_Mountain77! pic.twitter.com/noPAspH0wy
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 28, 2022
Turner spent the last 3 seasons in Green Bay never starting less than 13 games.
According to Pro Football Focus, Turner allowed only 3 sacks in over 8-hundred snaps last season.
Before that, Turner was a backup offensive lineman here in Denver from 2016-18.
He’s in his 9th season after being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.