NCAR Fire Update: Hikers Urged To Stay Out Of Area, Containment Of Wildfire Expected To Grow SoonFire crews in south Boulder on Monday are continuing their work to contain on a wildfire that forced evacuations over the weekend.

Denver Weather: From Near 80 Degrees To Snow In 24 HoursMonday will be the warmest day of the year so far along the Front Range and throughout most of Colorado. A spring storm will bring dramatic change on Tuesday.

NCAR Fire Weather Forecast: Warm, Windy And Dry Monday Ahead Of Rain And Snow Late TuesdayDon't let your guard down with regard to the NCAR Fire on Monday as conditions could be much like they were when the fire started on Saturday.

Colorado Weather: Warm, Dry Weather Sticks Around For Another Day With Potential For More WindDaytime temperatures will once again be well above normal in the mid 70s in Boulder. Overnight, calm winds, temperatures in the 30s and an increase in relative humidity all worked in the firefighter's favor.