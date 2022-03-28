CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Eric Christensen

Denver, Colo. (CBS4) – Offensive lineman Billy Turner has signed a one-year contract to return to the Denver Broncos.

Turner spent the last 3 seasons in Green Bay never starting less than 13 games.

According to Pro Football Focus, Turner allowed only 3 sacks in over 8-hundred snaps last season.

Before that, Turner was a backup offensive lineman here in Denver from 2016-18.

He’s in his 9th season after being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

