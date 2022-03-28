CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Boulder News, Colorado News, NCAR Fire, Wildfire, Wildfire Smoke

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire crews in south Boulder on Monday are continuing their work to contain on a wildfire that forced evacuations over the weekend. No structures were affected by the 190 acre NCAR Fire and no one was hurt.

The fire was given that name because it broke out just south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research on Saturday afternoon. It is burning in steep terrain on the west side, which has made the firefight complicated.

“Kind of rough country. Hard to get engines and hoses in there,” Incident Commander Brian Oliver said on Monday morning.

The NCAR fire burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research on March 26, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. NCAR can be seen at right in background.

The NCAR fire burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research on March 26, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. NCAR can be seen at right in background. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

All evacuations were lifted on Sunday, but the Mesa Trail and other hiking trails around the burn area remain closed. Authorities urged hikers to avoid the popular recreation area completely so firefighters can focus on their work. That includes all open space between Eldorado Canyon State Park and NCAR. The state park is also closed.

“Crews have made it all the way around the fire. Stopped the forward progress,” Oliver said. “We’re really actively working to mop up and secure those fire perimeter areas.”

A Boulder Fire and Rescue engine heads towards the NCAR fire as it continues to burn in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research on March 27, 2022 in Boulder.

A Boulder Fire and Rescue engine heads towards the NCAR fire on Sunday. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

On Monday morning the fire containment percentage was listed at 35%, but Oliver said that’s expected to grow significantly throughout the day.

Winds are expected to get stronger later in the day on Monday, and there’s a possibility of a storm bringing some moisture on Tuesday.

Jesse Sarles