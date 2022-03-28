Boulder-Area Residents Express Mixed Feelings About How NCAR Fire Evacuation Notices Went OutIt was nerve-wracking 24 hours for Table Mesa south resident Gilad Gordon.

Watch A Monday Morning NCAR Fire UpdateFire crews in south Boulder on Monday are continuing their work to contain on a wildfire that forced evacuations over the weekend.

Ranger Posts Adorable Video Of Black Bear Cubs To Share Reminder That Could Save Their LivesRanger Tiffany tweeted out this video of two black bear cubs playing in a pool of water to urge residents to secure their trash before bears come out of hibernation looking for food.

Homicide Investigation Underway After Radiant Inn Murder On ColfaxThe investigation was launched after the overnight crime.

Helping Marshall Fire Victims: Meeting Monday Night Will Address Distribution Of DonationsThree months after the Marshall Fire devastated Boulder County, most of the money donated to the Community Foundation of Boulder remains unspent. A meeting Monday night will address the distribution of donations to families who lost everything.

Rescue Effort To Save Injured Climber Took Place In The Midst Of The NCAR FireAs firefighters battled the NCAR Fire on Saturday, a group of volunteers for Rocky Mountain Rescue Group was among those responding to help a seriously injured climber not far away.

