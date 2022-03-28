BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire crews in south Boulder on Monday are continuing their work to contain on a wildfire that forced evacuations over the weekend. No structures were affected by the 190 acre NCAR Fire and no one was hurt.
The fire was given that name because it broke out just south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research on Saturday afternoon. It is burning in steep terrain on the west side, which has made the firefight complicated.
“Kind of rough country. Hard to get engines and hoses in there,” Incident Commander Brian Oliver said on Monday morning.
All evacuations were lifted on Sunday, but the Mesa Trail and other hiking trails around the burn area remain closed. Authorities urged hikers to avoid the popular recreation area completely so firefighters can focus on their work. That includes all open space between Eldorado Canyon State Park and NCAR. The state park is also closed.
“Crews have made it all the way around the fire. Stopped the forward progress,” Oliver said. “We’re really actively working to mop up and secure those fire perimeter areas.”
On Monday morning the fire containment percentage was listed at 35%, but Oliver said that’s expected to grow significantly throughout the day.
Winds are expected to get stronger later in the day on Monday, and there’s a possibility of a storm bringing some moisture on Tuesday.