BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – While the conditions and outcome have been much different so far, the initial scare of the NCAR Fire may have brought back some people’s trauma from the Marshall Fire or other big events in Boulder. Experts tell CBS4 that’s normal, and they’re here to help anyone.

As the NCAR Fire grew and evacuations began Saturday, Jessie Kurtz found herself feeling a frightening déjà vu.

“It’s very scary,” she said at the time.

Kurtz’s first instinct was to urge hikers and homeowners to leave the area. It’s a heads-up she wished many others had when the Marshall Fire raced through Superior and Louisville three months ago.

“I had ten minutes to get my stuff, get my dogs, and get out,” Kurtz said. “The only thing separating our neighborhood from the fire was a road, so we were very, very fortunate. I know so many friends in the area who did lose their homes.”

This weekend, Kurtz wasn’t the only person with those memories on their mind. Whether at the emergency shelter or over the phone, Mental Health Partners says counselors saw an increase in people reaching out.

“It’s very common for community members to experience some type of PTSD or experience some type of anxiety or heightened stress,” said Kristina Hernández Schostak, communications manager at Mental Health Partners.

Hernández Schostak said that trauma could be related to the Marshall Fire, King Soopers shooting, or other world events. Sometimes the feelings are immediate, but often they’re triggered months or years later.

“Unfortunately, our community has really seen too many incidents occur,” she said.

Schostack says getting help is the most important thing, and healing takes time.

“It’s not a complete straight-line path through the healing process,” Schostack said. “There’s ups and downs, peaks and valleys, and reach out when you are having one of those valleys.”

Mental Health Partners’ counselors are no longer at the East Boulder Community Center, but they are available and ready to connect you with the right help or resources.

Mental Health Partners’ 24/7 Walk-In Center is located at 3180 Airport Rd. in Boulder. You can call the outreach team at 303-545-0852 or email them at ccpteam@mhpcolorado.org.

Anyone with more immediate needs can call the Colorado Crisis Line at 1-844-493-TALK (8255).