BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Three months after the Marshall Fire devastated Boulder County, most of the money donated to the Community Foundation of Boulder remains unspent. A meeting Monday night will address the distribution of donations to families who lost everything.
About $8 million has gone to fire victims, mental health programs, those who lost jobs and more, but IRS rules prevent the distribution of about $27 million to individual victims, for now.
CBS4 Reporter Rick Sallinger spoke to the foundation’s CEO.
“What do you say to fire victims who say I need this money now?” Sallinger asked.
“There are funds available and hopefully people have made use of those resources,” said Tatiana Hernandez.
“We have to make sure that the funds are used for a charitable purpose… that is incredibly difficult to do once those funds are given to an individual directly.”
The foundation will be providing an update on the wildfire fund in a meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Superior.