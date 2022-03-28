DENVER (CBS4) – They were days of anger and rage following the death of George Floyd. Police found themselves pelted with bottles and other items, dozens of officers got hurt.

Nick Rogers, the head of the Denver Police Protective Association, read a statement to respond to the federal court jury verdict that found police had acted improperly in responding to the protests, “If the men and women of the Denver Police Department had not held the line for those five days there would not be a downtown Denver, buildings and businesses would have been destroyed.”

The police association statement came just a few days after a federal jury returned with $14 million in damages for a dozen people who claimed police violated their rights.

Mark Silverstein, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union in Colorado, reacted to the PPA statement telling CBS4, “Our clients who came out in the streets to convey a message criticizing police violence, and they were met with unjustified police violence.”

The jury found violations of First amendment rights to free speech and fourth amendment through use of excessive force. Elizabeth Epps was one of those who sued the police.

“He dropped to his knee as I was crossing the street and pointed a weapon at me and shot at me in my path.”

The jury agreed DPD didn’t properly train its officers in the use of less than lethal weapons,

The union leader Rogers insists DPD acted honor integrity courage and bravery,

“And unwavering commitment to stand there and push back those who engaged in anarchy.”

A jury saw it differently. The City of Denver has not yet announced a decision on whether to

appeal the jury’s decision.