DENVER (CBS4) – Another week and another taste of winter is on the way. On the weather map we have a California low and a small Canadian cold front ready to give Colorado some much needed moisture before the middle of the week hits which is prompting a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday.
This is just a heads up that our weather is changing. The west coast front moves into the mountains overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
There are Winter Weather Advisories set for Tuesday into noon Wednesday for up to 4 to 8 inches for the northern Front Range mountains above 10,000 feet.
The western and southern mountains also have Winter Weather Advisories for amounts between 5 to 10 inches from our latest storm.
The Denver metro area and Eastern Plains may pick up afternoon rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday.
The rain will mix with and change to snow on Tuesday night with less than a half inch on grassy areas in the Denver metro area.
For some of our suburbs and areas in and near the foothills amounts could a little higher with some snow sticking to roads Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the foothills and mountains.