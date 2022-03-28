DENVER (CBS4) – New information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows fewer than 1 million Coloradans who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, more than half of eligible people are fully immunized and received a booster.
However, CDPHE says it is watching the seven day positivity rate slightly increase to more than 3%.
“This could potentially signal we are going to see an increase in cases that are going to be associated with BA.2 variant. We know that has occurred in other locations. At this point, it’s too soon to know if true trend or variability in the data at this point,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist.
Health officials say half of the wastewater samples are made up of the so-called stealth omicron variant. They add the variant doesn’t seem to be more severe than the original omicron variant.
The number of patients in Colorado hospitals testing positive for COVID-19 is also much lower then seen during most of the pandemic.