WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wheat Ridge Police say officers arrested a man accused of wielding a knife and threatening a neighbor with it on Saturday night. Officers responded to the area near 39th Avenue and Harlan Street at around 10:15 p.m.
The neighbor told police there was some sort of chase which led to a shot being fired. Police say the shot did not come from the suspect or police.
Officials tell CBS4 the suspect was in multiple backyards and multiple rooftops before he was confronted by a resident.
Arvada Police helped arrest the suspect by using a K9 team while Denver Police deployed its Air1 helicopter to find him. No one was hurt.
Wheat Ridge Police ask those with any surveillance video or more information about the situation to call 303-237-2220.